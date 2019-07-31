Former Vice President Joe Biden falsely claimed that adult border crossers arriving at the United States-Mexico border who claim to be fleeing violence in Central America are “entitled to asylum” in America.

During CNN’s 2020 Democrat presidential primary debate, Biden claimed that adult border crossers who are claiming to be fleeing violence in Central America are “entitled to asylum” under federal law.

Foreign nationals claiming to be fleeing violence, though, are not entitled to asylum under current federal law, as Breitbart News has noted.

Despite Biden’s claim, claims of “fear of crime,” “violence,” “instability,” “political unrest,” “unemployment,” “family reunification,” “extortion,” and even “gang threats” are not grounds for asylum in the U.S.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.