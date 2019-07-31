Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is being bankrolled by the financial industry, multinational corporations, and the big banks that she claims she will take on as president.

During CNN’s 2020 Democrat presidential primary debate on Wednesday night, Harris claimed she prosecuted “the big banks” and will take them on if president.

“So in my background as the Attorney General of California, I took on the big banks who preyed on the homeowners,” Harris said.

We have a predator living in the White House. We need someone on the debate stage next year who can prosecute the case against four more years of this Administration. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/jF95Gha1os — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 1, 2019

Harris, though, is being bankrolled by Wall Street, the banks, credit card companies, and multinational corporations as she runs for the Democrat nomination for president.

According to financial filings compiled by OpenSecrets.org, Harris has reaped huge contributions from multinational corporations like AT&T, Alphabet Inc., the Disney Corporation, Apple Inc., Microsoft, Facebook, Verizon, and the Comcast Corporation.

Likewise, Harris is taking money from the Wall Street big banks she claims she will take on. For example, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo have both funneled thousands of dollars to Harris. Financial institutions like American Express and the Pritzker Group have similarly showered Harris with campaign cash.

