Joe Biden Tops Challengers with over 21 Minutes of Speaking Time

Former Vice President Joe Biden finished the second round of Democrat debates Wednesday with more speaking time than any other candidate on stage — over 21 minutes total.

CNN released the final tally following the debate’s conclusion, with Biden dominating in terms of speaking time with 21 minutes and one second. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) came in second with 17 minutes and 43 seconds, followed by Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) with 12 minutes and 59 seconds, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) with 11 minutes and 18 seconds, and Gov. Jay Inslee (D) with ten minutes and 46 seconds:

Here's who talked the most tonight during the #DemDebate: 1. Joe Biden

2. Kamala Harris

Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) came in with half the speaking time as frontrunner Biden, with ten minutes and 32 seconds. Despite that, she won both the Drudge Report and Breitbart News’ polls as the winner of the night’s debate.

In Breitbart News’ poll, Gabbard won 50 percent, Andrew Yang came in second at 20 percent, former Vice President Joe Biden came in third at eight percent, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio fourth at seven percent. Gabbard won the Drudge poll with over 39 percent of the vote, with Yang coming in second at 24 percent. Joe Biden came in third with 15 percent, while de Blasio came in fourth at five percent.

According to Google Trends, Gabbard was the top Google-searched candidate during Wednesday’s event:

