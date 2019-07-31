Julián Castro: ‘Open Borders Is a Right-Wing Talking Point’

Former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro said during CNN’s 2020 Democrat presidential primary debate that the term “open borders” is a “right-wing talking point.”

Castro claimed President Trump’s accusation against 2020 Democrats that they support open borders is merely a “right-wing talking point.”

“Open borders is a right-wing talking point and frankly, I’m disappointed that some folks, including some folks on this stage, have taken the bait,” Castro said. “The only way that we’re going to guarantee that we don’t have family separations in this country is to repeal … the law that this administration is using to incarcerate migrant parents and then physically separate them from their children.”

Castro has promised that he will decriminalize all illegal immigration to the U.S., provide amnesty to all 11 million to 22 million illegal aliens living in the country, and increase the number of legal immigrants admitted to the country every year to compete against America’s working and middle class.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.