Kamala Harris: ‘We Have a Predator Living in the White House’

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) called President Trump a “predator” in her closing statement Wednesday night, stressing that he has a “predatory nature” and “predatory instincts.”

Harris began her closing statement highlighting her accomplishments of taking on “big banks who preyed on the homeowners,” “for-profit colleges who preyed on students,” and “transnational criminal organizations that preyed on women and children.” She used that to segue into an attack on Trump, calling him a “predator.”

She said:

We have a predator living in the White House, and I’m going to tell you something. Donald Trump has predatory nature and predatory instincts. And the thing about predators is this: By their very nature, they prey on people they perceive to be weak. They prey on people they perceive to be vulnerable. They prey on people who are in need of help, often desperate for help. And predators are cowards.What we need is someone who is going to be on that debate stage and with Donald Trump and defeat him by being able to prosecute the case against four more years.

Harris said Trump had a long rap sheet, listing off a whirlwind of false Democrat talking points on the supposed inefficiency of tax cuts, as well as “babies in cages” and “so-called trade policy.” She even channeled Hillary Clinton circa 2008, promising a “3 a.m. agenda.”

“We must defeat him and then in turning the page write the next chapter for our country, and that has to be written in a way that recognizes what wakes people up at 3 o’clock in the morning,” she said.

“That is my agenda. The 3 a.m. agenda that is focused on giving folks the jobs they need, getting their children the education they need, making sure they have the health care they need and the future they deserve,” she added.