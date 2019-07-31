Abortion giant Planned Parenthood took to Twitter to scold CNN and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) for omitting abortion as an issue during the Democrat Party debate Tuesday evening.

“Tonight, voters missed an opportunity to hear how Democratic candidates will approach a fundamental issue that impacts their lives,” Planned Parenthood posted, as MRC NewsBusters observed. “Candidates spent more than 30 minutes debating health care, but it’s meaningless if we cannot access it.”

Tonight, voters missed an opportunity to hear how Democratic candidates will approach a fundamental issue that impacts their lives. Candidates spent more than 30 minutes debating health care, but it's meaningless if we cannot access it. #DemDebate — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) July 31, 2019

The organization that profits handsomely from abortion equates terminating the life of an unborn baby with “health care.”

“In nearly 3 hours, there was not one question on abortion access or reproductive health care – despite the fact that the Trump administration is actively trying to dismantle our nation’s program for affordable birth control with a gag rule,” Planned Parenthood complained, referring to the Trump administration’s release in February of the Protect Life Rule that could potentially block about $60 million in family planning funding to Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers who refer girls and women for abortions.

The new regulation, which governs Title X, the federal grant program that provides funding for family planning services, prohibits the use of the funds to “perform, promote, refer for, or support abortion as a method of family planning.”

In nearly 3 hours, there was not one question on abortion access or reproductive health care—despite the fact that the Trump administration is actively trying to dismantle our nation’s program for affordable birth control with a gag rule. — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) July 31, 2019

Amid their long lists of progressive promises that included “slavery reparations,” free college, free day care, and free health care, several of the Democrat hopefuls mentioned “reproductive rights.”

However, taxpayer-funded Planned Parenthood – a major donor to Democrat Party candidates, particularly those who are female – scolded that Americans “deserve to hear about the candidates’ visions for how they will protect and expand access to abortion.”

“We call on the Democratic National Committee and CNN to ensure that efforts to protect abortion access are discussed,” the group asserted.

As the American people decide their vote, they deserve to hear about the candidates’ visions for how they will protect and expand access to abortion. We call on the Democratic National Committee and CNN to ensure that efforts to protect abortion access are discussed. — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) July 31, 2019

Democrat 2020 contender Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (NY), who will appear on the debate stage Wednesday evening, tweeted, “2+ hours in, and not a single question at tonight’s #DemDebate about reproductive rights, paid leave, child care, or how we ensure women and families can succeed in America.”

2+ hours in, and not a single question at tonight's #DemDebate about reproductive rights, paid leave, child care, or how we ensure women and families can succeed in America. We need a president who will prioritize these issues—not treat them as an afterthought. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) July 31, 2019

“We need a president who will prioritize these issues—not treat them as an afterthought,” she added, but did not mention who she thought that person might be.

The Women’s March also expressed its disgust with CNN’s failure to raise its important issues.

What issues did you think were missing? We’re looking forward to specifics on candidates’ plans for confronting the ways our gender & sexuality impacts our lives – from violence and safety, to bodily autonomy, equal pay and childcare. Be back tomorrow evening! #DemDebate — Women's March (@womensmarch) July 31, 2019

“What issues did you think were missing?” the Women’s March tweeted. “We’re looking forward to specifics on candidates’ plans for confronting the ways our gender & sexuality impacts our lives – from violence and safety, to bodily autonomy, equal pay and childcare. Be back tomorrow evening! #DemDebate”