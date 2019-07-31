Rand Paul Slams Budget Deal, Declares ‘Death’ of Tea Party

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) took to the Senate floor Wednesday to slam the new $2.7 trillion budget deal and those who support it on both sides of the aisle.

Paul also insisted the expensive deal between President Donald Trump and the Democrats “marks the death of the Tea Party movement in America.”

“Today is the final nail in the coffin,” Paul said as he began his remarks. “The Tea Party party is no more.”

Paul slammed the “unlimited borrowing” in the deal and offered advice to the remaining fiscal conservatives that they should be “mourning,” as both parties of Congress “have deserted you.”

Paul said:

Both parties have deserted – have absolutely and utterly deserted – America and show no care and no understanding and no sympathy for the burden of debt they are leaving the taxpayers, the young, the next generation, and the future of our country. The very underpinnings of our country are being eroded and threatened by this debt.”

The new budget deal, which was discussed by members of the Senate on Wednesday, will increase spending by $324 billion and suspend the debt ceiling until July 2021.

A USA Today op-ed released last week by the House Freedom Caucus board members, including Chairman Mark Meadows (R-NC), Jody Hice (R-GA), and Warren Davidson (R-OH) stated: “This is a bad deal for the president. It’s a bad deal for conservatives. Most importantly, it’s a bad deal for the forgotten men and women who voted to shake up Washington, D.C. when they sent President Trump to the White House. This is not draining the swamp — it’s feeding the swamp and entrenching the status quo.”