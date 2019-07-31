President Trump reacted late Wednesday night to the second evening of the Democrat debates, observing that none of the candidates on stage will “Make America Great Again or Keep America Great.”

“The people on the stage tonight, and last [night], were not those that will either Make America Great Again or Keep America Great!” Trump wrote on Twitter following the conclusion of Wednesday’s debate.

“Our Country now is breaking records in almost every category, from Stock Market to Military to Unemployment. We have prosperity & success like never before,” he continued, combating many of the candidates’ talking points.

Trump added that Americans will soon face the choice to “keep and build upon that prosperity and success, or let it go.”

“We are respected again all around the world. Keep it that way! I said I will never let you down, and I haven’t. We will only grow bigger, better and stronger TOGETHER!” he exclaimed:

The people on the stage tonight, and last, were not those that will either Make America Great Again or Keep America Great! Our Country now is breaking records in almost every category, from Stock Market to Military to Unemployment. We have prosperity & success like never before.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2019

…It will soon be time to choose to keep and build upon that prosperity and success, or let it go. We are respected again all around the world. Keep it that way! I said I will never let you down, and I haven’t. We will only grow bigger, better and stronger TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2019

While candidates directed most of their jabs toward the president – with Sen. Kamala Harris going as far as calling him a “predator” – Democrat contenders also took veiled shots at former President Barack Obama’s legacy in an effort to slam Joe Biden (D), particularly on immigration.

“Vice President Biden, I didn’t hear your response when the issue came up of all those deportations,” Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) said during the debate.”You were vice president of the United States. I didn’t hear whether you tried to stop them or not, using your power, your influence in the White House,” he pressed.

“I was vice president. I am not the president. I keep my recommendation to him in private. Unlike you, I can expect you would go ahead and say whatever was said privately with him,” Biden shot back. “That is not what I do.”

Biden also faced attacks from fellow candidates on health care, calling the criticism a bunch of “malarky.”