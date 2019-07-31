Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) came out against providing free college tuition to illegal aliens living in the United States at the expense of American taxpayers during CNN’s 2020 Democrat presidential primary debate.

Gabbard, who has run a fiercely anti-war campaign, said she — unlike the majority of 2020 Democrats — is opposed to forcing American taxpayers to pay for free college for illegal aliens, saying:

DON LEMON: Senator [Bernie] Sanders believes college should be tuition-free for undocumented immigrants as well, do you? TULSI GABBARD: I don’t. I think it’s important to fix our legal immigration system and look at the millions of undocumented immigrants in this country who have been suffering as they have been living in the shadows.

While supporting amnesty for the millions of illegal aliens living in the U.S., Gabbard’s opposition to providing free college tuition to illegal aliens is a blow to the open borders lobby and university establishment that has lobbied to ensure that every resident in the country, regardless of their immigration status, is provided with tuition-free college.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.