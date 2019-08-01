Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) signed legislation on July 31, 2019, to prevent New York teachers from being armed for classroom defense.

The bill means teachers will be unable to shoot back if an attacker breaches the school’s outer perimeter and reaches a classroom or lecture hall.

The New York Times reports Cuomo released a statement on the newly signed prohibition, saying, “The answer to the gun violence epidemic plaguing this country has never been and never will be more guns.”

It should be noted that “more guns” is precisely the approach high profile, elected officials use as they surround themselves with armed good guys to keep themselves safe. Their very actions show a differentiation between good guys with guns and bad guys with guns.

But Cuomo is denying teachers the option of being the good guys who can defend children as a last resort.

The legislation signed by Cuomo also expanded waiting periods on gun purchased and banned bump stocks, which were banned months ago via federal action.

