Armed Robbery Suspect Hospitalized After Bank Customer Opens Fire

An armed suspect who allegedly approached a man at a US Bank ATM in Antioch, Tennessee, was shot multiple times and hospitalized.

News Channel 5 reports the incident occurred around 9:45 pm, as the armed suspect allegedly closed in on the ATM customer. The customer pulled his own gun and opened fire, striking the suspect multiple times.

The suspect, 19-year-old Kenneth K. Cathey, fled the scene on foot, only to be discovered and apprehended in a nearby parking lot.

Cathey was transported to a hospital and WSMV reports a warrant has been issued for his arrest. This means he will be transferred into police custody once released from medical care.

The bank customer told police he pulled up to the ATM and saw Cathey allegedly sitting across the parking lot. The customer said he was “initially suspicious of Cathey because he was wearing a red hoodie in warm weather with the hood tightly drawn around his face.”

