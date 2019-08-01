President Donald Trump mocked the radical Democrat 2020 candidates for president on Thursday, claiming they spent more time attacking former President Barack Obama in their last debate than they attacked him.

“The Democrats spent more time attacking Barack Obama than they did attacking me, practically,” he said. “That wasn’t pretty.”

After taking the stage at his Cincinnati rally, Trump immediately spoke about “so-called” Democratic debates.

“That was long, long television,” he admitted, recalling the two Democrat debates on CNN that lasted over two hours on Tuesday and Wednesday.

During the Wednesday debate, Democrats taking shots at Biden also criticized President Obama on issues like the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, the failure to end the war in Afghanistan, and his record of deportations.

Earlier Thursday, Trump noted that former Vice President Biden barely made it through the debate and that Kamala Harris did poorly.

“I think Biden did OK, he came through, he came limping through, as I say about sleepy Joe, he limped right through it,” Trump said to reporters as he left the White House for his trip to Ohio.

He described Warren as a “fraud.”

“I’ve watched Elizabeth Warren sometimes referred to as Pochahontas … I don’t know, to me she doesn’t have credibility,” Trump said. “It’s possible I’ll have to run against her,;everything she did was a fraud.”