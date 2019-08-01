Donald Trump: Joe Biden ‘Limped Right Through’ Democrat Debate

President Donald Trump commented on the Democrat presidential debates, noting that former Vice President Joe Biden “limped through it.”

“I think Biden did OK, he came through, he came limping through as I say about sleepy Joe, he limped right through it,” Trump said.

Trump agreed with many of the pundits who said that Sen. Kamala Harris did not have a good night.

Trump also said that “Pocahontas” Elizabeth Warren did not have “credibility” on the issues.

“I’ve watched Elizabeth Warren sometimes referred to as Pochahontas … I don’t know to me she doesn’t have credibility,” Trump said. “It’s possible I’ll have to run against her, everything she did was a fraud.”

Trump noted that Warren’s claimed American Indian heritage helped her get into college and get prominent teaching jobs.

The president did not weigh in on other candidates, noting that the field was narrowing.

“It’s really boiling down to four or five of them,” he said.