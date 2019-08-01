President Donald Trump thanked Mexico for their efforts to help control the Southern border during acampaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday.

“I’m starting to like a Mexico a lot,” Trump said. “They do a lot more for us than the Democrats do, right? A lot more.”

Trump said that Mexico deployed 21,000 soldiers on the border to help keep illegal immigrants from crossing into the United States.

He said that the numbers of migrants and illegal immigrants crossing into the country were “way, way down,” thanks to his efforts to toughen up the border.

He noted that Democrats continued to welcome more illegal immigrants into their cities, while failing to deliver results for their own citizens.

“Democrat lawmakers care more about illegal aliens than they care about their own constituents,” Trump said. “They put foreign citizens before American citizens. We’re not going to do that.”