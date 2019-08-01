Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez broke out in a bizarre rendition of “Old McDonald” –”Old McConnell” – during a hype speech prior to Wednesday night’s debate, inspired by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (D-KY).

Perez tried to warm up the Democrat debate audience with an invigorating speech and talked about how Democrats supposedly belong to the party of accomplishments.

“He also told me, once, ‘Tom someone asks you what wing of the party you belong to tell them you belong to the accomplishment wing of the Democratic Party,’ because he want to get things done for people,” Perez said, quoting late Sen. Ted Kennedy (D-MA).

He mentioned that House Democrats have passed bills to “stabilize the markets,” “raise the minimum wage,” “close the gender wage gap,” and combat “climate change.”

“Those could be our accomplishments as a nation, but this president’s too busy tweeting,” he said exclaimed.

“And his lap dog in Kentucky, McDonal—McConnell,” Perez began before trying to make an impromptu dig out of it.

“Old McConnell had a farm, E-I-E-I-O. And on that farm he kept all those bills that passed the House, E-I-E-I-O,” Perez said.

“I told you before I worked on the back of a trash truck,” Perez added. “So I know garbage when I see it. And, folks, this administration is a dumpster fire. It is a dumpster fire!”

Many prominent Twitter users were less than impressed by Perez’s bit.

This is not encouraging — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 31, 2019

This is so bad. https://t.co/SkDkq2rRhm — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) July 31, 2019

No explanation why DNC chair Tom Perez started doing a Howard Dean impersonation. — Richard Burr (@RichardBurr_DN) July 31, 2019