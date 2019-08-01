The most common age 0f white residents in the United States is more than five times that of the most common age of Hispanic residents, analysis of Census Bureau data finds.

The latest analysis conducted by Pew Research Center reveals that the most common age for white Americans is about 58-years-old, while the most common age of Hispanic Americans is 11-years-old.

White Americans, the Pew study shows, tend to be increasingly older than every other racial and ethnic group in the U.S. For example, the most common age of black Americans is 27-years-old and the most common age of Asian Americans is 29-years-old — about twice as young as the most common age for white Americans.

While non-Hispanic white Americans remain the largest demographic group in the U.S. — encompassing about 60 percent of the population in 2018 — racial and ethnic minorities continue to be, on average, younger than white Americans.

For instance, the median age for white Americans is 44-years-old. In comparison, Hispanics have a median age of 30-years-old, black Americans have a median age of 34-years-old, and Asian Americans have a median age of 37-years-old.

Between 2017 and 2018, racial and ethnic minorities increased their share of the U.S. population by about 1.3 million people. In contrast, white Americans decreased their share of the total population by about 257,000 people between 2017 and 2018.

Similar demographic trends are taking place in individual states where white Americans are drastically decreasing their share of populations while Hispanics — mostly driven by legal immigration — are increasing their share.

Census Bureau data finds that Hispanics are adding about nine residents to the Texas population every year for every one white resident, as Breitbart News reported. Last year, alone, the white resident population of Texas grew by only about 24,000.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.