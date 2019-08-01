Report: Elijah Cummings Baltimore Home Burglarized

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) Baltimore home was burglarized Saturday according a report published August 1.

WJZ 13 reports that the burglary “occurred around 3:40 a.m. at his Baltimore home in the 2000 block of Madison Avenue.” Police are not yet sure how much property, if any, was taken.

News of the break-in of Cummings’ home comes on the heels of at least 5 shot, three fatally, Saturday, July 27, through Sunday, July 28. It also follows a Breitbart News report that people were shot during the night of July 24-25, in Baltimore. One of those eight died from his wounds.

On July 28, Breitbart News reported that Baltimore is on track to top 300 homicides for fifth year in a row. A 2016 report from the Baltimore Sun shows 344 homicides for the year 2015. A homicide counter maintained by the Sun shows 318 for 2016, 342 for 2017, and 309 for 2018.

In 2017 Baltimore’s murder rate was more than double that of Chicago.

The burglary at Cummings’ home happened prior to President Trump’s tweets about the Congressman.

