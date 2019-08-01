It is true. President Trump really is the least racist person in the world. Just ask him. “I am the least racist person there is anywhere in the world,” he said this week.

The problem is that late in his long and storied life, Mr. Trump made the fateful decision to take up work in the world’s most racist city to try his hand at the most racist occupation left in America today. He became a politician.

Welcome to Washington, Mr. Trump.

Of course back before he ventured down here to the swamp, Mr. Trump was courted and heralded for all the Benjamins and bling he had accumulated as a real estate mogul, reality-TV star and New York tabloid fixture.

Even the truly racist race-hustlers from back in the 212, such as the Rev. Al Sharpton, gladly kissed The Donald’s ring back when he was still shakedown-able. You know, before he got Secret Service protection. But now that Mr. Trump is in politics in Washington, it’s all skin deep.

Mr. Trump is a “racist,” now says Rev. Sharpton, who tried to pull a Trump by dispatching a photograph of the two men smiling together during an earlier, happy time.

It was sad. What does that even prove? That Rev. Sharpton hangs out with people he thinks are “racist”? Well, we already knew that because, at the very least, Rev. Sharpton sleeps with himself. As for Mr. Trump? Well, as somebody pointed out over the weekend, if Mr. Trump is racist, he is not very good at it.

He keeps talking about how hard he has worked to achieve the lowest black unemployment in the history of keeping such statistics. Yeah, that really gets all the racists out there cheering and throwing their hoods up in the air.

But turn on any news channel and you will hear crazed politicians, politicos and ink-stained gasbags blathering on and on about how “racist” Mr. Trump is for calling out the disgusting, deplorable and totally unacceptable conditions in Baltimore. Like many cities in America, Baltimore is run entirely by Democrats and has been for a half-century.

Like many cities in America also, Baltimore is a festering petri dish of Democratic policy proposals in action. The result is staggering crime, suffocating poverty and a profound hopelessness that would never be acceptable among people with an ounce of political clout.

Instead of political clout, Baltimore has to rely on the leadership of people like Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, a Democrat who has been “representing” his constituents in Washington for 25 years.

How is that working out for you?

Mr. Cummings wants to talk all day about Russian hooker fantasies and accuses U.S. Border Patrol agents of child cruelty. Yet, Mr. Trump dares mention that Mr. Cummings’ district is overrun by rats and squalor, and he is deemed a racist for it.

I guess we should expect little more from politicians in Washington, who are truly the last true racists in America. With all their pollsters and their “message gurus” they racially profile American voters. They divide them all up based on the color of their skin, their race, their religion and their sex.

Then they tailor special — often competing — messages to all their different race groups and pit them all against one another. It is bald racial profiling that if any other industry in America were to try it they would be shut down tomorrow. By the federal government.

It is true what they say. The federal government doesn’t like competition.

And President Trump is still the least racist person in the world.

