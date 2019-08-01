President Donald Trump continued his condemnation of inner cities in the United States run by Democrats on Thursday.

Speaking at a political rally in Cincinnati, Ohio, Trump said that the country’s inner cities have been devastated for decades.

“Look at them,” he said. “We could name one after anothe, but I won’t do that. Because I don’t want to be controversial. We want no controversy.”

But the president did end up singling out four cities — Chicago, Baltimore, Los Angles, and San Francisco.

Trump reminded the audience that 572 people were murdered in Chicago in 2018, which triggered protesters in the arena, and that the homicide rate in Baltimore was higher than El Salvador, Honduras, or Guatemala.

After someone in the crowd shouted “Afghanistan” Trump replied, “I do believe the rate is higher than Afghanistan” but joked that the media would probably fact check the claim.

“The conditions in Nancy Pelosi’s once-great city of San Francisco are deplorable,” he continued.

Trump told the crowd that half of the homeless people in America live in California, in a state dominated by Democrat lawmakers.

“What they are doing to our beautiful California is a disgrace to our country,” Trump said. “It’s a shame, the world is looking at it, look at Los Angeles with the tents and the horrible, horrible disgusting conditions.”

He said that despite the billions of dollars spent by the federal government to help improve the cities, most of it ended up wasted by Democrats.

“The Democrat record is one of neglect and corruption and decay, total decay,” Trump said.

He said that Democrat mayors and city council members had taxed and regulated jobs and opportunity out of the cities, opposed school choice, and failed to improve school, leaving neighborhoods in squalor.

“They have squeezed the blood out of them,” Trump said.

He said that many of the cities were also sanctuary cities, as left-wing mayors chose to protect criminal illegal aliens in their cities.

“Democrat lawmakers care more about illegal aliens than they care about their own constituents,” he said.

He also commented that many left-wing mayors ended up in jail, thanks to the levels of corruption in their administrations.

“So many of these mayors right now, you know where they are?” he asked. “They’re in jail, that’s where they are.”