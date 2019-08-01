Watch Live: Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally in Cincinnati, Ohio

President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio, Thursday night, at the U.S. Bank arena, which has an audience capacity of 17,000 people.

Trump will begin speaking at 7 PM EST. Follow Breitbart News for live coverage of the event.

The president will likely weigh in on Thursday night’s presidential debate, where former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) both took heavy blows from several undercard competitors. Trump told reporters that Biden “came limping through” and Harris “had a bad night” before leaving the White House for Ohio.