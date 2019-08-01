President Donald Trump’s Thursday evening campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio, was interrupted by several protesters with signs that read “Immigrants Built America” and “Chinga La Migra” — Spanish for “f*ck border patrol.”

WATCH: Protesters holding pro-immigrant signs tussle with Trump supporters in the crowd at the president's rally in Ohio pic.twitter.com/hlzqbrDyhO — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) August 1, 2019

The protest began as the president began speaking about building a U.S.-Mexico border wall. A scuffled occurred between the protesters and Trump supporters, prompting security to escort the former out of the venue.

“Cincinnati, do you have a Democrat mayor?” President Trump quipped jokingly to the raucous crowd about the length of time it took to get the situation under control.

“You must have a Democrat mayor. Do you have a Democrat mayor? Come on, law enforcement. Democrat mayor,” he added. “Well, that’s what happens.”

The city’s mayor is John Cranley, who is a Democrat.