Amy Klobuchar Qualifies for September Democrat Presidential Debates

Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s (D-MN) campaign announced Friday that she had reached the required 130,000 unique donor threshold in order to qualify for the Democrat presidential primary debate in September.

“As she takes the stage again this fall, voters will hear about her optimistic agenda and plans to make progress on the challenges and opportunities we face as a nation,” said Justin Buoen, Klobuchar’s campaign manager.

“We did it! We made the fall debates,” Klobuchar said as she celebrated the news on twitter. “My approach on the stage was to take it to Donald Trump and not each other.”

We did it! We made the fall debates! My approach on the stage was to take it to Donald Trump and not each other. The result? Small donations poured in & now more than 130,000 people have contributed to our grassroots campaign.Thanks & let’s keep it going: https://t.co/iVg91M9DTq — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 2, 2019

Klobuchar had previously reached the polling threshold, which requires candidates to garner at least two percent of the vote in four Democratic National Committee-approved polls.

Klobuchar joins a growing list of Democrat candidates who will take the debate stage in the fall, including Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), former Texas Rep. Robert Francis Beto O’Rourke, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ).

Other 2020 hopefuls, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and Andrew Yang, have met the donor requirements to qualify for the third and fourth debates, but have not reached the polling threshold.

The third round of debates are set to take place on September 12 and September 13 and will be held in Houston and broadcast on ABC and Univision.