Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) released a statement Friday on the break-in that occurred at his Baltimore home, confirming the incident occurred hours before President Trump’s critical tweets.

Reports of a break-in at Cummings’ Baltimore home surfaced Thursday evening. The incident occurred Saturday, July 27 around 3:40 a.m. ET, according to reports.

Cummings released a statement on the incident with further details. According to his statement, his security system alerted him to the intruder, and he scared the suspect away before he or she made it to the residential portion of his home.

“An individual attempted to gain entry into my residence at approximately 3:40 AM on Saturday, July 27,” he said in a statement.

“I was notified of the intrusion by my security system, and I scared the intruder away by yelling before the person gained entry into the residential portion of the house,” he continued.

“I thank the Baltimore Police Department for their response and ask that all further inquiries be directed to them,” he added:

New statement from House Oversight Cmte. Chairman Cummings on the early Saturday break-in at his home. pic.twitter.com/3ULbA5xv28 — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) August 2, 2019

The statement confirms, once again, the home intruder’s attempt could not have been inspired by Trump’s critical remarks of Cummings and his district, which were tweeted hours later. The president tweeted his first remark at 7:14 a.m. ET– hours after the break-in:

Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous. His district is considered the Worst in the USA…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

The president reacted to the news of Cummings’ break-in in a tweet Friday morning, calling it “really bad news.”: