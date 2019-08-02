Cummings’ Statement Confirms Home Intruder Incident Occurred Hours Before Trump’s Tweets

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) released a statement Friday on the break-in that occurred at his Baltimore home, confirming the incident occurred hours before President Trump’s critical tweets.

Reports of a break-in at Cummings’ Baltimore home surfaced Thursday evening. The incident occurred Saturday, July 27 around 3:40 a.m. ET, according to reports.

Cummings released a statement on the incident with further details. According to his statement, his security system alerted him to the intruder, and he scared the suspect away before he or she made it to the residential portion of his home.

“An individual attempted to gain entry into my residence at approximately 3:40 AM on Saturday, July 27,” he said in a statement.

“I was notified of the intrusion by my security system, and I scared the intruder away by yelling before the person gained entry into the residential portion of the house,” he continued.

“I thank the Baltimore Police Department for their response and ask that all further inquiries be directed to them,” he added:

The statement confirms, once again, the home intruder’s attempt could not have been inspired by Trump’s critical remarks of Cummings and his district, which were tweeted hours later. The president tweeted his first remark at 7:14 a.m. ET– hours after the break-in:

The president reacted to the news of Cummings’ break-in in a tweet Friday morning, calling it “really bad news.”:

