Democrat presidential hopeful and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio forced fellow airplane passengers to wait for 10 minutes so he and his security detail could exit first.

According to the New York Post, de Blasio’s request to deplane first “wasn’t a pressing matter related to City Hall or the potential firing of Eric Garner chokehold cop Daniel Pantaleo that necessitated the inconvenience to his fellow passengers — de Blasio had to rush off to tape an appearance on ABC’s ‘The View.'”

Passengers aboard the Delta Flight 788 that arrived at LaGuardia Airport were not pleased with de Blasio’s disruption, as many of them voiced their concerns with the Post afterward.

“This is just a continuation of the rudeness and the bluntness of his performance last night,” one New Yorker told the New York Post.

“It’s par for the course, par for the course,” said another individual.

The Post also noted one of their reporters on the aircraft asked de Blasio’s campaign spokeswoman if the mayor had time to answer a question regarding “900 classrooms testing positive for lead.” She told the reporter no.

After de Blasio exited, the stewardess announced over the loudspeaker the remaining travelers were free to exit the aircraft, which was met by multiple sarcastic “Thank you!” exclamations from the passengers.

The Post also stated that de Blasio was “five minutes late” when he boarded the plane, which departed from Detroit on Thursday.

After the disruption, De Blasio Campaign spokeswoman Jaclyn Rothenberg said, “The mayor was at the departure gate on time and didn’t make the plane late, he just prefers to board last.”

