President Donald Trump commented it was “really bad news” someone broke into the Baltimore house of Rep. Elijah Cummings early Saturday morning.

“Really bad news!” Trump wrote on Twitter. “The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!”

In a statement, Cummings confirmed the attempted break-in, revealing he was home when the incident occurred.

“An individual attempted to gain entry into my residence at approximately 3:40 AM on Saturday, July 27,” he wrote. “I was notified of the intrusion by my security system and I scared the intruder away by telling before the person gained entry into the residential portion of the house.”

The break-in took place several hours before Trump first criticized Cummings on Twitter on Saturday morning.

Trump accused Cummings of acting as a “brutal bully” to border patrol, pointing out that his Baltimore district was “FAR WORSE and more dangerous” than government border facilities.

“His district is considered the Worst in the USA,” Trump wrote, calling it a “disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess.”

“Why is so much money sent to the Elijah Cummings district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States,” he wrote. “No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately!”