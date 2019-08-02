New Age guru, self-help author, and Democrat presidential candidate Marianne Williamson said on Real Time with Bill Maher in 2015 that the corporate news media would all be fired if the “truth was the minimum standard.”

In the appearance, which she published on YouTube, a panel was discussing the controversy at the same time that NBC news figure Brian Williams had promoted a fake news story about how the helicopter he was aboard in Iraq came under fire. A flight engineer called Williams out, saying that the helicopter Williams was riding in had to land because of a sandstorm, not an attack.

“I think the Brian Williams story is a huge red herring,” said Williamson, who is experiencing her own media firestorm since announcing her candidacy, and who has grown more fierce since she made a good impression in two debate appearances.

“Whether [Williams] should be fired or not I don’t know,” Williamson said. “But the entire American news establishment would be fired if telling the truth was the minimum standard.”

Williamson said most news organizations are owned by a “few corporations” and so they “support the corporatist line.”

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter.