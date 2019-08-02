An illegal alien who overstayed his Temporary Protected Status (TPS) is now charged with allegedly raping a child, according to Louisiana officials.

Andres Fuentes-Castro, an El Salvadoran national who had been living in the U.S. for nearly 10 years, is charged with three counts of rape of a child, according to WGNO.

Fuentes-Castro was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and Border Patrol agents on July 18 after officials allege that he repeatedly raped a young child between 2014 and 2016.

The illegal alien originally came to the U.S. from El Salvador and was the beneficiary of TPS — a temporary amnesty — which was awarded to a total of 200,000 El Salvadorans but was ended by President Trump’s administration last year after nearly 20 years of the program being renewed.

In 2007, Fuentes-Castro was taken into custody following a traffic violation but was not turned over to federal immigration officials for deportation because he was shielded from deportation by TPS. In 2010, though, Fuentes-Castro’s TPS expired and he was supposed to self-deport but never did.

“The U.S. Marshal’s arrest of this illegal alien for the rape of a child showcases the ongoing superlative work done by the New Orleans Marshals in removing a dangerous criminal from our community,” U.S. Border Patrol New Orleans Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino told WGNO.

Fuentes-Castro is currently being held in Orleans Parish Prison and will eventually be moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to face trial for child rape.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.