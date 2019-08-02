Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley responded directly to President Donald Trump’s tweet about Rep. Elijah Cummings’ (D-MD) home burglary, tweeting Friday the comment was “so unnecessary.”

This is so unnecessary. 🙄 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 2, 2019

Haley ripping her former boss comes after President Trump tweeted Friday morning: “Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!”

The break-in occurred prior to the president slamming Baltimore, Cummings’ district, as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.” He also ripped the House Oversight Committee chair for behaving like a “brutal bully” toward Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan and said the Democrat-run city is “far worse and more dangerous” than immigrant detention facilities.

In a statement Friday, Cummings said he scared off the alleged intruder at his home over the weekend, confirming that an individual “attempted to gain entry into my residence at approximately 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 27.”

“I was notified of the intrusion by my security system, and I scared the intruder away by yelling before the person gained entry into the residential portion of the house,” the longtime lawmaker said. “I thank the Baltimore Police Department for their response and ask that all further inquiries be directed to them.”

The Baltimore Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

Haley was an outspoken critic of President Trump during the 2016 presidential election, previously declaring that he represented “everything a governor doesn’t want in a president.”

“I want someone who is going to hold Republicans accountable, and I want someone who is going to make a difference, not just for our party but for every person they represent in the country,” Haley said ahead of the South Carolina Republican primary in February 2016.

She went on to endorse Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-FL) unsuccessful bid for president.

Haley was elected governor of South Carolina in 2010. Despite her strong criticism of President Trump, the Republican served as the Trump administration’s U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. between January 2017-December 2018. Since exiting the administration, she has joined Boeing’s board of directors.