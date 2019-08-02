In one of those spectacular, double-shot bursts of self-importance and paranoid conspiracy mongering that has come to define and marginalize Never Trump into the national laughing stock it is, Twitter’s Rick Wilson actually believes his criticism of Democrat presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has made him a personal target of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I go at T*lsi Ga**ard and suddenly I’ve [sic] getting phishing emails by the score and password reset requests on all my accounts,” everyone’s favorite Gollum-in-Glasses tweeted Friday morning. “But it’s totally not the Putin machine.”

I go at T*lsi Ga**ard and suddenly I've getting phishing emails by the score and password reset requests on all my accounts. But it's totally not the Putin machine. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 2, 2019

And he’s not joking….

Oh, yes. My DMs are hilariously "Hello love can I speak love to you here handsome man greetings." https://t.co/6P3MIUnD3l — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 2, 2019

So now that the Russia Collusion Hoax, which Wilson shamelessly spread for years, has completely collapsed after the much-anticipated Mueller Time! only proved Wilson and his neurotic confederates liars, the NeoConPermaWar Hoax Machinery is aimed at Gabbard because she dared to land a haymaker against the media’s precious, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), during Wednesday night’s debate… You see, the only way Never Trump can still pretend to be relevant is by sucking up to the establishment media for crumbs.

And there isn’t much this shameless and dishonest grifter won’t do to win some media crumbs… He’s openly joined CNN’s campaign of violence with his talk about putting a “bullet in Donald Trump.” He denigrates women as whores. He’s a cultural supremacist who attacks everyday Americans. He uses his own children as political props.

But this would not be a True Never Trump Tweet without preening self-regard, without the I’M SO GOSH-DARNED IMPORTANT VLADIMIR PUTIN PERSONALLY TARGETS ME BECAUSE OF THE DAMAGE MY NATIONAL INFLUENCE CAN DO TO HIS CANDIDATE!!! I MAY LOOK LIKE DAVID FRENCH AND SWAGGER LIKE DON KNOTTS, BUT I’M JAMES BOND BITCHEZZZ!!!

Actually…

Wilson’s such a loser he doesn’t know that most of us get phishing emails all the time, so what he’s inadvertently revealed is that he’s so unimportant such things are new and alarming to him; which means he may not be as special as his mommy told him he is.

Through our vet, my dogs have these cute little email accounts.

My dogs get phishing emails.

Rick Wilson doesn’t.

Idiot.

