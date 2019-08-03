Report: Baltimore Cannot Account for Millions in Federal Funding

The city of Baltimore cannot account for the billions of dollars it receives in federal funding as crime, drugs, and rats run rampant in the city, according to a recent report on the city’s expenses.

According to a 2018 audit of the city’s finances provided by USASpending.gov, Baltimore received $5.44 billion in federal grants, contracts, and other financial assistance.

Baltimore city is just part of Rep. Elijah Cumming’s (D-MD) district, which received more than $9 billion in federal funding over the past year and more than $15 billion over the past two years of his current congressional session.

Institutions such as Johns Hopkins University, Johns Hopkins Medical Services Corp, and University of Maryland’s research and medical care programs get $3 billion in federal funding, the Baltimore Sun reported.

“Baltimore over the past five years has received $900 million in just operating and capital expenses that doesn’t include the billions of dollars going to the different agencies,” David Williams with the Taxpayers Protection Alliance told WBFF. “For example $1.1 billion has gone toward the housing authority in Baltimore.

But the problem is, millions of the $5.44 billion in federal grants remain “unaccounted for,” with many of the awarded amounts showing up as $0 in the audit for entries like “Baltimore City Mayor’s Office,” “Baltimore City Housing Police,” “Baltimore City Health Department,” and “Baltimore City Public School Systems.”

Baltimore City auditor Audrey Askew resigned in February after rumors surfaced that she faced pressure to “write-off” money that was not accounted for.

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh resigned three months later due to a growing scandal where she allegedly profited over hundreds of thousands of dollars from children’s books she wrote that the University of Maryland’s Medical System bought while she served as a board member.

President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday that Baltimore has the “worst” statistics on “crime and the economy” in the U.S., claiming the money has been stolen or wasted”:

Baltimore’s numbers are the worst in the United States on Crime and the Economy. Billions of dollars have been pumped in over the years, but to no avail. The money was stolen or wasted. Ask Elijah Cummings where it went. He should investigate himself with his Oversight Committee! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2019

“Baltimore’s numbers are the worst in the United States on Crime and the Economy. Billions of dollars have been pumped in over the years, but to no avail. The money was stolen or wasted. Ask Elijah Cummings where it went. He should investigate himself with his Oversight Committee!” Trump tweeted.