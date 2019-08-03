Donald Trump: El Paso Shooting Was ‘Act of Cowardice’

President Donald Trump condemned Saturday’s deadly shooting in El Paso, Texas, as “an act of cowardice” and expressed condolences to the people of the Lone Star State.

“Today’s shooting in El Paso, Texas was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice. I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people,” the president wrote on Twitter. “Melania and I send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the great people of Texas.”

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) and El Paso police said 20 people were killed and 26 others wounded in a shooting at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall.

Law enforcement officials have said a 21-year-old Dallas-area man named Patrick Crusius is in custody in the shooting.

Meanwhile, police have blocked streets near a home associated with the El Paso shooting suspect.

More than a dozen members of law enforcement could be seen outside the residence Saturday evening in Allen, including agents from the FBI; Texas Department of Public Safety; and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

A woman answered the door at the gray stone house after a group of officers knocked. They appeared to speak with her briefly and then she closed the door. A short time later, the door reopened and officers entered.

Earlier Saturday, President Trump said on Twitter that he spoke with Abbott regarding the shooting and announced his administration is working with state and local authorities. “God be with you all!” he stated.

