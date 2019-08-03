Woman Pleads Guilty to Throwing Drink on Matt Gaetz

A woman who threw a beverage at Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) in June plead guilty on Thursday, according to CBS Miami.

Amanda Kondrat’yev pleaded guilty in the city of Pensacola and faces up to one year in jail at her October 17th hearing.

The June 1st incident occurred after Gaetz held a town hall event at the Brew Ha Ha restaurant in Pensacola. A video clip shared on Twitter purportedly shows Kondrat’yev, a Democrat who once challenged the Florida Republican for his congressional seat, allegedly whipping a drink at him.

Matt Gaetz got milkshaked in Pensacola pic.twitter.com/yqz3bPgjw5 — jordan (@JordanUhl) June 1, 2019

Soon after the incident, police arrested Kondrat’yev and later released her on a $1,000 bond. Gaetz revealed in a recent interview that he would be taking legal action against Kondrat’yev.

“I had a circumstance just a few weeks ago where someone threw a drink at me leaving a town hall meeting. I am going to press charges,” Gaetz told Fox News Channel’s Hannity.

“If there are are no consequences laid out, then maybe it’s me getting hit with a drink one time, but what if it’s a member of my staff and what if instead of a drink it’s acid or urine?” the Trump ally continued. “I think it’s really important to send a message that we as conservatives have a right to our views — just like anybody else.”