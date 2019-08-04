Delingpole: Greenland Ice Melt Shock – The Terrifying Truth!

Greenland just lost 11 billion tons of ice melted in one day because of this shocking weather event known as ‘summer’.

CBS News‘s resident climate expert Ted Scambos [loving the poetry of that first syllable in his surname!] thinks this is worrying and unusual; so does the Washington Post, which declares it “one of its greatest melting events ever recorded”; so too does renowned Canadian alarmist Bill McKibben.

As Greenland’s heat wave peaks tomorrow, rate of melting is expected to be highest ever recorded. This is ungoodhttps://t.co/5JT3oS42kF — Bill McKibben (@billmckibben) July 31, 2019

So too does presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar, Senator for Minnesota:

The climate crisis is happening NOW. I’ve been to Greenland & seen this ice sheet. We need action, not denial: More than 11 billion U.S. tons of ice lost to oceans by melt on Wednesday alone, creating July net mass ice loss of 217 billion U.S. tons… https://t.co/a8ocvjIDmE — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 3, 2019

If you’re not scared yet, you really should be.

Do you not realise that if the Greenland ice sheet goes on melting at this extraordinary rate, then within 12,500 years HALF of it will be gone?

Yes, you read that right. In 12,500 years – that’s about twice as far ahead into the future as we are now from the world’s earliest civilisation, Sumer, in 4500 BC – the Greenland ice sheet could be half gone, with almost incalculable consequences for those of us who are still alive.

We have Willis Eschenbach to thank for this timely warning. He has been doing the math at Watts Up With That? and this is his finding:

Here’s one way of looking at that. We can ask, IF Greenland were to continue losing ice mass at a rate of 103 billion tonnes per year, how long would it take to melt say half of the ice sheet? Not all of it, mind you, but half of it. (Note that I am NOT saying that extending a current trend is a way to estimate the future evolution of the ice sheet—I’m merely using it as a way to compare large numbers.) To answer our question if 103 billion tonnes lost per year is a big number, we have to compare the annual ice mass loss to the amount of ice in the Greenland ice sheet. The Greenland ice sheet contains about 2.6E+15 (2,600,000,000,000,000) tonnes of water in the form of snow and ice. So IF the Greenland ice sheet were to lose 103 billion tonnes per year into the indefinite future, it would take about twelve thousand five hundred years to lose half of it … And even if the loss were to jump to ten times the long-term average, it would still take twelve hundred years to melt half the ice on the Greenland ice sheet. Even my great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great grandchildren won’t live long enough to see that.

Paul Homewood isn’t much impressed with the panic-mongering either.