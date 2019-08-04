President Donald Trump spoke out Sunday about the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, on Sunday, condemning the violence that occurred over the weekend and promising action.

“We love the people,” he said to the press prior to boarding Air Force One for the White House. “Hate has no place in our country.”

The president spoke out about the duel shootings as he left his club in New Jersey for Washington. He expressed his condolences to the people of Texas and Ohio.

“They’re incredible people. They’ve been through a lot,” he said.

He previewed a statement on Monday in response to the shootings.

“On behalf of the first lady and myself, condolences to all,” he said. “We have to get it stopped. It’s been going on for years. Years and years, and we have to get it stopped.”

When asked about gun laws, the president said that he had spoken to a lot of people about possible actions. He added that the shooters were “very seriously mentally ill.”

“We have done, actually, a lot, but more has to be done,” he said.

He also thanked law enforcement for their response to the shootings.

“I also want to thank to the law enforcement in both places for the job they’ve done,” he said. “It’s incredible. I also want to congratulate them.”

The president said that he had spoken to Attorney General William Barr and FBI director Christopher Wray as well as the governors of Texas and Ohio and members of Congress.

“A lot of things are being done right now,” he said.