Mitch McConnell Falls, Fractures Shoulder at Kentucky Home

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was treated and released after he tripped on his patio at his Kentucky home on Sunday.

“This morning, Leader McConnell tripped at home on his outside patio and suffered a fractured shoulder,” said David Popp, Communications Director for Mitch McConnell in a statement. “He has been treated, released, and is working from home in Louisville.”

Popp added, “The leader will continue to work from home.”

The statement also affirmed that McConnell offered “his deepest sympathies for the people of El Paso and Dayton and discuss the senseless tragedies of this weekend.”

A total of 29 people died in two shootings that occurred in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday and another in Dayton, Ohio, overnight.

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.