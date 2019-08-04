The NRA emailed a statement on Sunday in which they rejected efforts to politicize the Texas and Ohio shooting attacks while praising the “courage” of first responders.

The statement, from NRA spokesman Andrew Arulanandam, says, “Our deepest sympathies are with the families and victims of these tragedies, as well as the entire communities of El Paso and Dayton. On behalf of our millions of members, we salute the courage of the first responders and others offering their services during this time.”

Arulanandam added: “The NRA is committed to the safe and lawful use of firearms by those exercising their Second Amendment freedoms. We will not participate in the politicizing of these tragedies but, as always, we will work in good faith to pursue real solutions that protect us all from people who commit these horrific acts.”

