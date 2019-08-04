Rep. Dan Crenshaw Pushes ‘Red Flag’ Laws in Wake of Shootings

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) is calling for red flag laws and the implementation of the TAPS Act.

In the wake of the shootings in Texas and Ohio, Crenshaw tweeted:

The solutions aren’t obvious, even if we pretend they are. But we must try. Let’s start with the TAPS Act. Maybe also implement state “red flag” laws, or gun violence restraining orders. Stop them before they can hurt someone.https://t.co/2G2pZSWaF1 — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) August 4, 2019

Red flag laws exist in California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Vermont, and other states where they are designed to flag individuals who are believed to be a danger to themselves or others. The firearms of said individuals are taken via court order, and the process for recovering the guns varies state by state.

The TAPS Act is a threat assessment bill sponsored by Rep. Brian Babin, DDS (R-TX). The Act is structured around identifying “a behavioral threat assessment and management process that can be adapted and used across the nation while recognizing the unique needs of different communities.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) also reacted to the horrible weekend violence by calling attention to red flag laws:

El Paso shooting is sick and senseless. Time to do more than pray. Time to enact common-sense legislation in Congress to empower states to deal with those who present a danger to themselves and others — while respecting robust due process. (1/2) — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 4, 2019

