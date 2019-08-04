Report: Dayton, Ohio, Shooting Suspect Bought Gun ‘Legally’

The deceased Dayton, Ohio, shooting suspect “legally” purchased the gun he used in his attack, according to reports.

CNN reports that he ordered the gun online from Texas, and it was shipped to a gun store in Ohio for pick up. Such a sale requires passage of a background check from the local store prior to allowing the gun to be picked up, and Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl made clear the attacker had no criminal history to prevent the purchase of a gun.

The New York Post likewise reported that the attacker’s rifle was “obtained legally.”

Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) is demanding Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) convene the Senate for a gun control vote. The gun control vote stalled in the Senate is a vote on universal background checks. Such checks would not have prevented the Dayton attacker from acquiring a gun as he had no criminal history to prevent passing a check for “legal” purchases.

