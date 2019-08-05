Cory Booker Calls out Mitch McConnell: Demands Gun Control Vote

Democrat presidential hopeful Cory Booker blasted Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) after the Texas and Ohio shootings, demanding the Senate be convened for a gun control vote.

USA Today reports universal background check legislation has been sitting in the Senate since being passed by the Democrat-controlled House in February of this year. Demands for Senate passage of the checks has been made again and again following high profile, firearm-based crimes. Breitbart News reported Hollywood calls for “universal background checks” following the July 29, 2019, Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting in California.

But the majority of shooters–like the Gilroy Garlic Shooter–acquire their guns at retail, which means they are already passing background checks to get their guns. Universal checks would not change that.

Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is specifically calling for universal checks following the Texas and Ohio shootings. USA Today quoted Schumer demanding, “McConnell must call the Senate back for an emergency session to put the House-passed universal background checks legislation on the Senate floor for debate and a vote immediately.”

On August 4, 2019, Breitbart News reported that the Dayton, Ohio, shooter acquired his gun “legally.” Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl made clear the attacker had no criminal history to prevent the purchase of a gun.

