Dayton Mayor Mocks Trump: ‘He Might Be Going to Toledo’

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley speaks during a news conference regarding a mass shooting earlier in the morning, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. At least nine people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter …
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley (D) jabbed President Donald Trump Monday for mistakenly offering condolences to another Ohio city, Toledo, in his planned address on the two mass shootings that unfolded over the weekend.

At the end of his 10-minute speech, President Trump, reading from a teleprompter, said, “May God bless the memory of those who perished in Toledo.” The president correctly referred to Dayton during other parts of his scheduled remarks.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Whaley knocked President Trump for the gaffe.

“I’ve heard that he’s coming Wednesday but I have not gotten a call,” she quipped. “And you know he might be going to Toledo, I don’t know.”

A copy of the official White House transcript of the president’s speech shows the words “in Toledo” written down but crossed out.

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), among other Ohio lawmakers, reacted to Trump’s mistake, tweeting: “Toledo. Fck me.”

Twenty-two people are dead following Saturday’s shooting at an El Paso Walmart. Patrick Crusius, the suspected shooter, has been charged with capital murder. Another nine people were shot dead by gunman Connor Betts on Sunday in Dayton, Ohio. He was killed by police within a minute of opening fire.

Former Vice President Joe Biden also misspoke about the locations where the shootings occurred, referring to Houston and Michigan — rather than El Paso and Ohio — while addressing donors at a Sunday evening fundraiser in San Deigo.

A press pool report says he later corrected himself.

