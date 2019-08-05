Dayton Mayor Mocks Trump: ‘He Might Be Going to Toledo’

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley (D) jabbed President Donald Trump Monday for mistakenly offering condolences to another Ohio city, Toledo, in his planned address on the two mass shootings that unfolded over the weekend.

At the end of his 10-minute speech, President Trump, reading from a teleprompter, said, “May God bless the memory of those who perished in Toledo.” The president correctly referred to Dayton during other parts of his scheduled remarks.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Whaley knocked President Trump for the gaffe.

“I’ve heard that he’s coming Wednesday but I have not gotten a call,” she quipped. “And you know he might be going to Toledo, I don’t know.”

Mayor of Dayton Nan Whaley: "I've heard that [President Trump's] coming Wednesday but I have not gotten a call. And you know he might be going to Toledo, I don't know." pic.twitter.com/CYnyF6hA31 — The Hill (@thehill) August 5, 2019

A copy of the official White House transcript of the president’s speech shows the words “in Toledo” written down but crossed out.

The White House has sent out the official transcript of Trump’s remarks from this morning, with the words “in Toledo” crossed out. pic.twitter.com/BMb8E6gDWE — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) August 5, 2019

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), among other Ohio lawmakers, reacted to Trump’s mistake, tweeting: “Toledo. Fck me.”

Toledo. Fck me. — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) August 5, 2019

Twenty-two people are dead following Saturday’s shooting at an El Paso Walmart. Patrick Crusius, the suspected shooter, has been charged with capital murder. Another nine people were shot dead by gunman Connor Betts on Sunday in Dayton, Ohio. He was killed by police within a minute of opening fire.

Former Vice President Joe Biden also misspoke about the locations where the shootings occurred, referring to Houston and Michigan — rather than El Paso and Ohio — while addressing donors at a Sunday evening fundraiser in San Deigo.

A press pool report says he later corrected himself.