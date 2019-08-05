Donald Trump Blames Shooting Violence on ‘Fake News’ Media

President Donald Trump accused the “fake news” media of creating a climate of anger in the United States after 30 people were killed in a pair of mass shootings over the weekend.

“The Media has a big responsibility to life and safety in our Country,” Trump wrote on Twitter Monday. “Fake News has contributed greatly to the anger and rage that has built up over many years.”

The president spoke after a right-wing extremist was revealed as the alleged perpetrator behind the shooting in Texas that killed 20 and a left-wing extremist killed 10 in Ohio.

Trump responded to the news featuring dozens of 2020 Democrats blaming the shootings on the president, accusing him of stoking white nationalism, hatred, and violence in the country.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren blamed the attacks in Texas on Fox News.

“We need to call it out: Fox News is a hate-for-profit machine that gives a megaphone to racists and conspiracists,” she wrote on Twitter.

We need to call it out: Fox News is a hate-for-profit machine that gives a megaphone to racists and conspiracists. https://t.co/f1QkIE7sbB — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 4, 2019

But Trump pointed back to the establishment media.

“News coverage has got to start being fair, balanced and unbiased, or these terrible problems will only get worse!” Trump wrote.

The Media has a big responsibility to life and safety in our Country. Fake News has contributed greatly to the anger and rage that has built up over many years. News coverage has got to start being fair, balanced and unbiased, or these terrible problems will only get worse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2019

The president plans to address the shootings Monday from the White House at 10:00 a.m. EST.