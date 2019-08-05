Donald Trump Mistakenly Offers Condolences to ‘Toledo’ Shooting Victims

President Donald Trump on Monday mistakenly referred to a shooting in Toledo, Ohio — instead of Dayton — in his address on a pair of mass shootings that occurred over the weekend.

“May God bless the memory of those who perished in Toledo, may God protect them. May God protect all of those from Texas to Ohio. May God bless the victims and their families,” the president stated in his remarks that he read from a teleprompter at the White House. It is unclear whether President Trump’s prepared remarks included Toledo or if he deviated from the speech as written. He correctly referred to Dayton during other parts of his remarks.

The president misspoke toward the end of his 10-minute speech in which he offered condolences to those affected by the “barbaric slaughters” in Dayton and El Paso, Texas, and condemned “white supremacy.”

“In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy,” he said. “These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America, hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart and devours the soul.”

2020 White House hopeful Tim Ryan (R-OH) reacted to the slip-up, tweeting: “Toledo. Fck me.”

20 people were killed Saturday in the shooting at an El Paso Walmart. The suspected gunman, Patrick Crusius, is charged with capital murder and is being held without bond. Another nine people were shot dead by suspected gunman Connor Betts on Sunday in Dayton, Ohio. He was killed by police within a minute of opening fire in the city’s Oregon District.

Former Vice President Joe Biden also misspoke about the locations where the pair of shootings took place, botching both sites while speaking Sunday at a fundraiser. While addressing attendees, the 2020 Democrat frontrunner made remarks about “the tragic events in Houston today and also in Michigan the day before.” He only later corrected the locations to El Paso and Ohio, a press pool report said.