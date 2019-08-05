A partial transcript is as follows:

MIKE BARNICLE: You’ve got a majority of House Democrats now favoring impeachment. Unfortunately, the House of Representatives and the Senate is basically closed for business for another month. What’s the calendar for impeachment? You get back, you have some hearings, you’re going to bump into the election cycle.

REP. JERRY NADLER: The calendar is whatever it is. We can’t let the election calendar dictate. I think that we will probably get decisions by the end of October, maybe shortly thereafter we’ll get — we’ll have hearings in September and October with witnesses who are not dependent on the court proceedings, and we’ll do it through the fall. If we decide to report articles of impeachment, we could get to that in the late fall, perhaps — in the latter part of the year.

BARNICLE: You remember the great sportswriter Jimmy Cannon. He once said about Willie Mays’s glove that it’s where triples go to die. Impeachment would seem to me that it goes to the Senate, where impeachments are scheduled to die.

REP. NADLER: Well, yes. But, I’ve always said there’s a three-part test for impeachments. Number one: can you prove the president committed impeachable offenses. Number two: are these serious impeachable offenses. And Number three: do you have the support of the American people. We will hold these hearings, we will get the support of the American people or we won’t. I suspect we will.