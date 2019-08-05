Nolte: Reza Aslan Calls Kellyanne Conway the ‘Evil We Need to Eradicate’

Far-left activist and former CNN anchor Reza Aslan has publicly called for White House counselor Kellyanne Conway to be “eradicated.”

In a weekend tweet commenting on the twin mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Conway wrote, “Working as one to understand depraved evil & to eradicate hate is everyone’s duty.”

We need to come together, America. Finger-pointing, name-calling & screaming with your keyboards is easy, yet… It solves not a single problem, saves not a single life. Working as one to understand depraved evil & to eradicate hate is everyone’s duty. Unity.

Let’s do this. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 4, 2019

From his verified account, Aslan responded with a tweet that said, “You are ‘the depraved evil’ we need to eradicate.”

When he was called out for demanding the eradication of another human being, Aslan changed the subject.

“So then when @KellyannePolls said we need to ‘eradicate’ this evil she meant shoot it in the face? She was threatening the El Paso shooter? We are all so fucking fed up with you racist GOPers and your bad faith bullshit.”

So then when @KellyannePolls said we need to “eradicate” this evil she meant shoot it in the face? She was threatening the El Paso shooter? We are all so fucking fed up with you racist GOPers and your bad faith bullshit. https://t.co/kXFcoGVzF2 — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) August 4, 2019

The definition of “eradicate” is not filled with nuance, does not mean “shooting someone in the face.” It clearly means one thing: to eliminate something or someone completely, to destroy it forever.

When someone talks about “eradicating” hate, that is a perfectly acceptable use of the word. Aslan is talking about eradicating a whole person, a woman — which means he wants her eliminated and destroyed forever — he wants a person gone.

Obviously, despite an obvious call for violence, the leftists at Twitter have done nothing to Aslan or his Twitter account.

Sadly, this kind of threatening speech is perfectly acceptable to our leftist social media overlords and the establishment media when it is directed at a person on the political right, most especially a woman, most especially a woman who works for President Trump. But heaven forbid you express a belief in there being only two genders.

Leftist privilege is becoming more and more a problem in our society. People on the left can be as racist, menacing, threatening, and even as violent as they like without facing any kind of social censure from the very same people who will have the rest of us blacklisted for opposing homosexual marriage.

What’s more, Aslan also lashed out at the president’s daughter Ivanka after she tweeted, “White supremacy, like all other forms of terrorism, is an evil that must be destroyed.”

Aslan screeched back at her, “Fuck you Ivanka. Seriously. Fuck you and your entire white supremacist family.”

Fuck you Ivanka. Seriously. Fuck you and your entire white supremacist family. https://t.co/hMLP5hp82y — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) August 4, 2019

While it appears as though this weekend’s mass shooter in El Paso was motivated by racism, the mass shooter in Dayton was a leftist who praised socialism and supported Elizabeth Warren for president.

Notably, Aslan has been silent about the possible motives of a shooter who shares some of his beliefs.

Aslan is probably most famous for cannibalism and being too much of a bitter, left-wing extremist — even for CNN.

