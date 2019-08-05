President Trump called for Red Flag laws Monday morning during remarks on the Texas and Ohio shootings.

Trump said, “I am directing the Department of Justice to work in partnership with local, state, and federal agencies–as well as social media companies–to develop tools that can detect mass shooters before they strike.” He then referenced the February 14, 2018, Parkland shooter, noting he had sent up many red flags with his behavior prior to the shooting, but no one took action to stop him.

Trump voiced support for “Red Flag laws, also known as Extreme Risk Protection Orders.” He explained, “We must make sure that those judged to pose a grave risk to public safety do not have access to firearms and that, if they do, those firearms can be taken through rapid due process.”

On August 4, 2019, Breitbart News reported that Rep. Dan Crenshaw’s (R-TX) also responded to the Texas and Ohio shootings by calling for Red Flag laws. Sen. Lindsey Graham also called for them in a tweet, writing: “Time to do more than pray. Time to enact common-sense legislation in Congress to empower states to deal with those who present a danger to themselves and others — while respecting robust due process.”

