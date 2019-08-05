President Donald Trump will address the nation at 10:00 a.m. EST Monday in response to the duel mass shootings that occurred over the weekend.

Twenty people were killed in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday and ten people were killed in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio, on Sunday.

On Sunday, the president voiced support for ways to address the mental health crisis in the country, and on Monday, he signaled support for expanded background checks to purchase a firearm and flotaed linking that proposal to an immigration reform bill.