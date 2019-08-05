‘What the F**k?’ Beto O’Rourke Snaps at Reporters After Shootings

Former Representative Beto O’Rourke grew angry after reporters questioned him about President Donald Trump’s response to the shooting in El Paso.

When asked by a reporter if he thought there was anything Trump could say to heal the nation after the shootings, O’Rourke snapped back.

“What do you think? You know the shit he’s been saying. He’s been calling Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals,” he replied. “I don’t know, like, members of the press, what the fuck?”

O’Rourke told the press to “connect the dots” about what Trump was doing as president of the United States.

“He’s not tolerating racism, he’s promoting racism. He’s not tolerating violence, he’s inciting racism and violence in this country,” he said.

O’Rourke spoke to the press after rallying El Paso residents for gun control in response to the mass shooting at a War-Mart in the city on Saturday. Twenty people were killed with more than two dozen injured. He said during his speech:

I am so proud of El Paso at this moment, a community that will not be defined by the murders that we saw yesterday, but instead the way that we choose to overcome them, define ourselves by our love, our courage, our competence, our strength in the face of this weakness, and fear, this intolerance.

He called for universal background checks and an end to the sale of “assault weapons” in the United States as well as passing a “red flag law” – allowing family members to petition courts to take away the guns of a person who poses a danger to society.

“In addition to the racism and the hatred and the fear and intolerance, we are a country that has accepted thus far 40,000 gun deaths every single year,” he said. “No other country comes close.”