53 Shot, Seven Fatally, in Democrat-Controlled Chicago

Over four dozen individuals were shot, seven fatally, over the past weekend in Democrat-controlled Chicago.

CBS Chicago reports two Chicago mass shootings are included in the tally of 53 shot and seven dead.

The first of those mass shootings occurred at 1:20 am Sunday in Douglas Park. Injuries include, “a 21-year-old man shot in the groin was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition; a 25-year-old woman shot in the arm and leg was taken to Mount Sinai, where she was stabilized; a 20-year-old man shot in the right side was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was stabilized; a 19-year-old woman shot in the right leg was taken to Stroger, where she was stabilized; a 22-year-old woman was taken to Mount Sinai, where she was stabilized; a 21-year-old man shot in the left leg was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was stabilized; [and] a 23-year-old man shot in the chest and hand took himself to Mount Sinai, where he was stabilized.”

Less than three hours later another mass shooting occurred, this time in Lawdale. The shooting left one dead and seven wounded. The fatality was 33-year-old Demetrius Flowers and individuals as young as 14-years were included among the wounded.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that two women–a 21-year-old and a 26-year-old–were shot on South Troy Street in between the two mass shootings. These shooting of these women means there were 17 shooting victims in less than three hours Sunday morning alone.

