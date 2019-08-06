CNN reportedly canceled Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) scheduled appearances on two of the network’s shows after attempting to shame dozens of GOP lawmakers for failing to appear on the network to discuss gun violence.

CNN has been attempting to shame Republican lawmakers for failing to come on the network’s various programs to discuss gun violence in America, but in at least one case, it appears the network played a significant role.

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz wrote on Twitter Monday that he was supposed to appear with Erin Burnett, but his appearance was canceled. He later agreed to speak with Anderson Cooper on Anderson Cooper 360, but CNN canceled that appearance as well.

I was scheduled for @ErinBurnett today. She cancelled. Then I agreed to go on @AC360. They cancelled later in the day. I’m ready for the discussion whenever @cnn is. https://t.co/LtdadctfCe — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) August 6, 2019

Gaetz’s remarks follow days of CNN’s attempts to shame Republican lawmakers who have not accepted the network’s requests to discuss gun violence on air.

It started with Jake Tapper, who listed the Republicans who did not respond to his show’s request.

Republican lawmaker Ted Yoho (R-FL) agreed to appear on CNN, but the network opted to spend part of the segment decrying 49 Republican lawmakers who have yet to accept its requests to appear on the network.

“I want to give credit where credit is due,” anchor Jim Sciutto said. “This broadcast we reached out to 50 Republican lawmakers to speak about this issue today. Forty-nine of them said no. Ted Yoho, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, said yes.”

CNN reached out to 50 GOP lawmakers to address mass shootings. Only 1 said yes. Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) talked with CNN's @jimsciutto about the possible legislation Congress could enact following several deadly mass shootings. WATCH: https://t.co/0bNjjnqYFM @CNNnewsroom pic.twitter.com/e1LnWxCxVD — christi scott (@christipocket) August 5, 2019

It remains unclear why the network canceled Gaetz’s appearances.

CNN cancelled Republican Congressman @MattGertz appearances twice. They “report” Republicans are afraid to discuss the issue with them.#FakeNews https://t.co/GF5Gf2n3Vv — Gayle Trotter (@gayletrotter) August 6, 2019