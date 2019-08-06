Elizabeth Warren: People Who Are Hateful ‘Celebrate’ President Trump

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) spoke to CNN’s Don Lemon on Monday and discussed President Trump’s supposed role in the mass shootings that ravaged communities in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. She proclaimed Trump has “created plenty of space for hate,” adding that hateful people “celebrate” the president while noticeably ignoring her role as the choice candidate of the Dayton shooter.

The presidential candidate spoke about the shootings that occurred over the weekend and told Lemon the president has “created plenty of space for hate.”

“Donald Trump says ‘hate has no place in this country.’ Donald Trump has created plenty of space for hate,” she proclaimed.

“He is a racist. He has made one racist remark after another. He has put in place racist policies, and we’ve seen the consequences of it,” she continued, seemingly bashing Trump supporters by calling those who “celebrate” and support the president “hateful.”

“People who are hateful feel like they are now in power,” Warren said. “They are protected. They celebrate this president.”

“This has turned America in a terrible direction, and Donald Trump keeps it going,” she continued.

“And let’s be clear. A Republican Congress, Republican leadership in Washington – they got nothing to say about it. And that means they just help strengthen it. They help it keep moving right along,” she added.

While she agreed with Lemon that Trump needs to be more “forceful” in condemning white supremacy, she was among critics who dismissed Trump’s most recent forceful rebuke.

“It is the responsibility to the President of the United States to help fight back against that– not to wink and nod and smile at it,” she said:

Donald Trump is enabling white supremacy—and Republicans are enabling him. And when Congress and the American people have tried to fight the gun violence epidemic, @SenateMajLdr has put the NRA first. If we want action, we need to take back the Senate and end the filibuster. pic.twitter.com/aFzwt5lNk7 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 5, 2019

And we need a president willing to take executive action herself. I'll do everything I can—and I'll lead the fight for gun legislation from the White House. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 5, 2019

Despite Warren’s assertion, Trump did not “wink and nod and smile” at the carnage that shook the two communities over the weekend. He addressed the American people Monday morning and forcefully condemned “sinister ideologies” like white supremacism and racism, just as Warren requested.

“In one voice our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy,” Trump said. “These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America”:

Trump: "In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America." https://t.co/sZSr7MUWHR pic.twitter.com/bXL3WKeRYR — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 5, 2019

While it is true that the El Paso gunman allegedly posted an anti-immigration manifesto filled with bigoted vitriol, the writer said his twisted thoughts predated Trump. The Dayton shooter, on the other hand, was an avowed leftist who seemingly supported Antifa and held anti-ICE, anti-police, and anti-Second Amendment views, according to a Twitter account linked to the gunman. He also had a liking for Warren herself, writing in one tweet that he would “happily” vote for the Massachusetts senator. Warren has not delved into the Dayton shooter’s purported support for her. Rather, the mainstream media have rallied behind her, urging critics to refrain from implicating Warren.

Warren is not the only candidate to dismiss Trump’s swift condemnation. Fellow 2020 candidates pounced following his remarks, continuing to accuse him of fostering a negative environment conducive to white supremacy:

Donald Trump is unfit to lead our nation. His words could not be more hollow.⁰⁰He says “we must condemn racism, bigotry and white nationalism”—but often serves as their national spokesperson.⁰⁰In this national emergency, our president is morally bankrupt. We deserve better. https://t.co/wr9rNwYpzg — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 5, 2019

The president is weak. And wrong. White supremacy is not a mental illness, and guns are a tool that white supremacists use to fulfill their hate. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 5, 2019

We have been. Now it’s your turn. https://t.co/03XddY8tVj — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 5, 2019